Los Angeles Clippers Interested in Former MVP Derrick Rose

The Los Angeles Clippers have been quite busy since they traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets last week. They didn't waste any time in re-signing Blake Griffin even though they had to give him a five-year, $173-million contract to retain him. And this week, they completed a three-team sign-and-trade deal to acquire forward Danilo Gallinari.

With a frontcourt featuring DeAndre Jordan, Griffin and Gallinari, the Clippers have assembled a squad that can compete for a spot in the playoffs. However, they aren't done yet and they will continue to retool their roster this summer.

The Clippers can always start Patrick Beverley at point guard, but they seem to be eyeing a former most valuable player as Paul's potential replacement.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers met Derrick Rose on Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner has reported that the veteran point guard has already left without signing a contract with the team.

The Clippers only have their $8.4-million non-taxpayer mid-level exception left to spend, so Rose probably wants to meet with other teams first to see if he can get a better deal with them before he makes a decision.

The Knicks are reportedly considering a sign-and-trade deal involving Rose. Perhaps they can work on something if they really want to sign Rose.

Aside from Rose, the Clippers also met JaVale McGee on Wednesday.

The athletic center resurrected his career with the Golden State Warriors last season and his skillset is quite similar to Jordan's. The Clippers can use someone like him to anchor the defense when Jordan is taking a breather.

He still gets lost from time to time when he's switched onto a perimeter player on defense, but he's quite mobile for a player his size and he can recover more often than not.

According to Wojnarowski, the Warriors are also interested in re-signing McGee.