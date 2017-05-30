Los Angeles Clippers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Clippers Are 'Overwhelming Favorites' to Re-sign Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to take the alleged mutual interest between Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs seriously. However, one of the highest-profile National Basketball Association (NBA) reporters doesn't think the point guard is going anywhere.

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0), Jan. 14, 2017.

"Not that I see. I don't know where that came from. I've spent a lot of time around the Spurs this spring. They would have to just tear up that entire payroll. It's almost unlike anything the Spurs would've done or would do to even have a chance at him," Yahoo Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski said during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio.

"Listen, Chris Paul, financially, the difference with him staying in L.A. and to get paid, I'd have a hard time imagining him leaving there," he continued. "I still think they're a pretty overwhelming favorite to re-sign him," he added.

That's a good point. The Spurs have moved players around to sign LaMarcus Aldridge a couple of years ago, but this is a different story. They are unlikely to make drastic moves to clear up salary cap space for a point guard who's already 32. It's the most "un-Spurs-like" thing to do.

Of course, if Paul is willing to take a pay cut then that shouldn't be a problem. However, that does not make sense financially for him because there's a lot of money at stake here.

Paul can sign a five-year deal worth up to $205 million with the Clippers. They also don't need to clear up cap space to re-sign him since they have his Bird Rights. On the other hand, the Spurs can only offer him a four-year, $152 million contract, and they will have to gut their team to do that.

Will Paul turn down that much money to chase a title with the Spurs? They are going to become one of the favorites if he joins them, but they still have to get through the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

The Spurs will continue to see Paul as an option this summer, but the Clippers should remain the favorites to re-sign him. Some may even say that the logical move for him is to stay in Los Angeles.