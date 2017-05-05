Los Angeles Clippers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Doc Rivers Thinks the Core Players 'Deserve a Chance to Win'

The Los Angeles Clippers are about to enter an offseason full of question marks. Do they keep this team together after another disappointing early playoff exit? DeAndre Jordan is under contract, but Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have the option to opt out of the final year of their contracts and they are expected to do so. Furthermore, J.J. Redick is also going to be an unrestricted free agent.

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0), Jan. 14, 2017.

Will Paul, Griffin and Redick come back?

The Clippers can actually blow things up and start from scratch if they want to, but team president/head coach Doc Rivers thinks the core players deserve another chance to prove themselves in the playoffs.

"I think that they deserve a chance to win and that they have built this legacy. I do believe that. Whether that's what we decide to do or not, there is a big part of me that believes that these guys have been responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways. They consider themselves Clippers," Rivers said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Whether that happens or not, it's too early. We'll make all those decisions or they'll make them for us. But I do have a strong belief in that," he continued.

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner said several league officials told the publication the Clippers want to bring Paul and Griffin back. However, the officials don't think the team will go after Redick if he's asking for $18–20 million annually. The Clippers haven't ruled out re-signing him, though, if the asking price is lower.

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard also thinks the team will try to re-sign both Paul and Griffin, but he thinks the team will let Redick leave. Interestingly, he also believes that they will look for a way to acquire Carmelo Anthony.

Analysts don't really know what the Clippers will do, so things are going to get really interesting this summer.