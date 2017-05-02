Los Angeles Clippers NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Could Pursue Carmelo Anthony Again This Summer

Rumors of a possible roster overhaul have started once again for the Los Angeles Clippers after another early playoff exit. Their current core of players just can't lead the team deep into the postseason, so perhaps it's time to shake things up.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) yells to the crowd after hitting a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

Interestingly, ESPN's Ian Begley said some members of the Clippers organization thought they would be able to trade for Carmelo Anthony this offseason, so that might be an interesting option they could revisit.

The New York Post's Marc Berman also reported that the New York Knicks turned down all the offers made by the Clippers before the trade deadline since none of it made sense for the team at the rime. But things might change this offseason.

"More options will spring open this summer, including Redick's free agency. With the Knicks lacking 3-point prowess, Redick is a 3-point marksman who wasn't made available in January and February," Berman said in his report.

"An Anthony deal centering around a sign-and-trade with Redick and young Austin Rivers, whom the Knicks pursued as a free agent in July, could make sense for both clubs," he continued.

"Anthony, if he so wishes, could be at the heart of their makeover," he added.

J.J. Redick and Austin Rivers may not have Anthony's star power, but they are solid contributors who can help the Knicks' backcourt. The question is, can the Clippers really convince the Knicks to part with Anthony with this package? They will also have to get Redick to agree on a sign-and-trade to do this.

Of course, Anthony holds the key to any trade involving him since he has a no-trade clause in his contract. Fortunately, the Clippers are reportedly one of his preferred landing spots because his friend Chris Paul plays there. Paul will be a free agent this summer, but he is expected to re-sign with the team.