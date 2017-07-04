Los Angeles Clippers Pursue Free Agent Forward Danilo Gallinari

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Leffingwell) Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari (L) defends against Paul Pierce during their NBA game in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2011.

The Los Angeles Clippers could have chosen to rebuild after they traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets last week. Instead, they decided to offer Blake Griffin a lucrative five-year, $173-million contract to remain with the team. Well, Griffin didn't need much convincing because that's a staggering sum for an injury-prone player.

But even with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan around, contending for a playoff spot in the stacked Western Conference isn't going to be easy. With their current roster, the Clippers are just another team wallowing in mediocrity.

Some of the players they got back from the Chris Paul trade are solid contributors. Patrick Beverley should get a lot of minutes at either guard spot and Lou Williams can take over J.J. Redick's role in the offense. However, they still have a lot of holes to fill. For one, the Clippers want to acquire a small forward who can score and they seem to be targeting Danilo Gallinari.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, the Clippers are looking for a third team with cap space to help facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets for Gallinari. The Clippers have to explore this option because they only have the $8.4-million mid-level exception to offer free agents. It's going to take more than that to convince Gallinari to join them.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Clippers have made a "strong impression" on the free agent forward during their meeting last weekend.

Gallinari is a threat from beyond the three-point arc and his role is to open up the floor for Griffin and Jordan. However, he's not a one-trick-pony who relies solely on his touch from the outside. Gallinari can also attack the rim, although his knee issues seem to have slowed him down a bit in recent years.

His rebound numbers are also above average for a small forward. But at six-foot-ten, he should probably be hauling down more boards.

Gallinari will never be an All-Star, but he may the long-term answer at small forward for the Clippers.