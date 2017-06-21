Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Paul George

In a matter of hours, Paul George has suddenly become the most sought-after player on the National Basketball Association (NBA) trade market this offseason.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Chrishmt0423)Paul George with the Indiana Pacers in 2014.

The Indiana Pacers had to dangle him as trade bait after word got out that he wants to leave them to join the Los Angeles Lakers next season, and a number of contenders came calling despite the fact that he may very well be a one-year rental.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards are among the teams interested in the All-Star forward, and the Los Angeles Clippers are in the mix as well.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Clippers are "desperate" to add a player who can get them over the hump in the playoffs and they are willing to take the risk and trade for George.

"The Clippers have slipped in their status as contenders, but they're not risk-averse and can get George to Los Angeles, if not with the Lakers. The Clippers could work out a three-team trade to accommodate a guy like Redick or Griffin," Deveney wrote in his report.

He added that they will probably pursue a sign-and-trade to get him if they can't get a deal done this week.

Looks like the Clippers are willing to shake things up in a bid to make it deeper into the playoffs next season. But they will have to understand that George will likely leave after one season with them. Is trading for him worth the risk?

Anyway, according to Clippers beat reporter Brad Turner, talks between the Pacers and Clippers didn't really get far.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have just traded D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick, and they are reportedly discussing a trade involving George ahead of the draft.