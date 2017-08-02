Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Yu Darvish in Last-Minute Trade With Rangers

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, July 26, 2017.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were already the best team in Major League Baseball leading up to the nonwaiver trade deadline, but they got even better before the clock struck 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Moments before the deadline passed on Monday afternoon, the Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers in exchange for second base prospect Willie Calhoun, pitcher A.J. Alexy and shortstop Brendon Davis.

Losing Calhoun may sting a bit, but at least they didn't have to give up top prospects Walker Buehler, Alex Verdugo or Yadier Alvarez in the deal.

"I think it will definitely be an emotional boost for the team, although it's hard to say they need it," Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi said following the trade, via MLB.com. "It's a credit to our scouting and player development departments for giving us the players and prospects we needed for this," he continued.

By acquiring Darvish, the Dodgers now have a right-handed starting pitcher who can complement left-handed starters Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood and Rich Hill.

"When you see him from the other side, he has a great pitching mix and is very elite. You add him to the pitching staff that we already have, and that makes us considerably better," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

The four-time All-Star will make his Dodgers debut on Friday when the team faces the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Aside from Darvish, the team also added two lefty relievers before the deadline without giving up any of their top prospects. The Dodgers acquired relief pitcher Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguers Oneil Cruz and Angel German, and they brought in Tony Cingrani in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for veteran outfielder Scott Van Slyke and minor league catcher Hendrik Clementina.

The Dodgers have a loaded roster right now and they definitely want to end their 29-year championship drought this season.