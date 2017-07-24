Los Angeles Dodgers Express Interest in Addison Reed

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Addison Reed with the New York Mets, April 11, 2016.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been eyeing the Baltimore Orioles' Zach Britton, the San Diego Padres' Brad Hand, and the Detroit Tigers' Justin Wilson in the past few weeks, but a new name has been added to the list as the team continues to scour the trade market for another quality relief pitcher.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Dodgers are exploring a trade for the New York Mets' Addison Reed.

The right-handed reliever has been drawing a lot of interest in the market in the lead up to the trade deadline later this month. Contenders like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers are rumored to be interested in Reed, so it's only natural for the Dodgers to be in the mix as well.

Reed filled the closer role in Jeurys Familia's absence during the start of the season and he would assume the role once again when Familia was sidelined in May. In 45 games this season, Reed has posted a 2.35 earned run average (ERA), a 1.07 plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), 47 strikeouts and six walks in 46 innings pitched. He also made 16 saves and six walks.

Reed is set to become a free agent after the season, so he's not going to cost as much as Britton, Hand or Wilson. He would be a welcome addition for the Dodgers as they continue to chase that elusive seventh World Series title.

"Reed has pitched in a setup role for the majority of his tenure with the Mets, so it'd be natural for him to slide back into the seventh or eighth inning. On the other hand, his closing experience would give the Dodgers a proven finisher if they decide to use closer Kenley Jansen in the middle innings during the postseason, as they often did last year," MLB Daily Dish's Patrick Karraker wrote in his column.