Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in Marlins' Dan Straily

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus) Dan Straily with the Marlins in 2017.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to the Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish and the Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray recently and they would like to acquire either one of them before the trade deadline to bolster their pitching staff. However, several clubs are also pursuing those two so there's no telling where they may end up.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi has reported that while the Dodgers still feel optimistic they can acquire Darvish or Gray before the trade window closes, they also have a backup plan in case they miss out on their primary targets. According to Morosi, the Dodgers have expressed interest in Miami Marlins' Dan Straily as a fallback option.

While Straily is not as good as Darvish or Gray, it is assumed that he will likely cost less.

However, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has revealed that the Marlins are actually asking a lot in return for the starting pitcher.

"While the Miami Marlins still have low-paid pitcher Dan Straily on the trade market, the word is the price is enormous. It's a 'Sonny Gray-type price,' said a rival executive with a National League team," Heyman said.

The right-hander has had a solid season with the Marlins. In 22 starts this season, Straily has gone 7–7 with a 3.79 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.20 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 111 strikeouts and 35 walks in 123.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are still in the mix for Darvish, but the Rangers' asking price is quite steep. They want either Walker Buehler or Alex Verdugo in return for the starting pitcher. Will the Dodgers give up one of their top prospects for a two-month rental?

The New York Yankees have emerged as the frontrunners for Gray in the past few days, but the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch has reported that they have made "zero progress" in negotiations with the Athletics. The Dodgers can still swoop in and trade for Gray if the Yankees can't get a deal done.