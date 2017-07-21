Los Angeles Dodgers Looking to Add a Lefty Reliever

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Zach Britton with the Baltimore Orioles in 2011.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet in the weeks leading up to the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. However, they are about to make their move and they are looking to add bullpen arms.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers are interested in adding a reliable left-handed reliever and they are targeting the Baltimore Orioles' Zach Britton, the Detroit Tigers' Justin Wilson and the San Diego Padres' Brad Hand.

Britton would be great for the Dodgers. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick has recently said that a source told him the Dodgers are interested in pairing Britton with Kenley Jansen as "half of a two-headed bullpen monster." However, he also noted that the team is concerned about Britton's injury earlier this season.

"They're unsure if he's ready for the grind of high-leverage appearances after missing two months with a forearm strain. Britton has yet to pitch consecutive days since his return from the disabled list July 5," Crasnik said.

Crasnik mentioned that the Dodgers are also concerned about Orioles owner Peter Angelos' willingness to part ways with Britton, but that may no longer be an issue. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Angelos has already given Orioles general manager Dan Duquette the green light to trade Britton and their other top relievers.

Wilson is an interesting option as well. He has had an excellent season with the Tigers so far. In 38 appearances, Wilson has posted a 2.75 earned run average (ERA) and a 0.94 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 50 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Hand is having a career year with the Padres and he recently said he'll welcome the chance to join a team like the Dodgers. In 43 games, Hand has posted a 2.25 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. He also has 61 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched.