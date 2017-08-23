Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Sends Scouting Contingent to Watch Shohei Otani

(Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai) Japan's pitcher Shohei Otani, who both pitches and hits for the Nippon Ham Fighters, attends a practice session before an exhibition baseball game against U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Stars in Tokyo, Nov. 14, 2014.

Japanese phenom Shohei Otani has been drawing a lot of attention lately because of his potential to become an elite two-way star. He's currently plying his trade in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, but it may only be a matter of time before he makes his much-awaited move to Major League Baseball. That's why the Los Angeles Dodgers' scouts are already doing their due diligence.

The Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough has reported Dodgers president Andrew Friedman, former pitcher Orel Hershiser, and director of player personnel Galen Carr were part of a contingent that traveled to Japan to see Otani play. The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly scouting him as well.

McCullough added that it's still not clear if the "Babe Ruth of Japan" will be heading over to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) next season.

The Dodgers are likely going to be one of the favorites to sign him and they may increase their chances if they are willing to give him what he wants.

"Otani may want to pitch and hit, and if anyone can afford to take that risk, it's a team like the Dodgers. They don't necessarily need Otani in either capacity. They are already the best team in baseball by a fair margin, and would only get better by adding someone who can throw 100 mph from the mound and hit 500-foot homers at the plate," FanRag Sports' Jeremy Dorn said in his column.

"If the only hurdles are money and the willingness to let Otani play both positions, the Dodgers may be in the best position of anyone," he added.

Well, it seems the Dodgers are trying to corner the market on Japanese players. Right-hander Kenta Maeda signed an eight-year, $25-million contract with the team earlier this year, and they acquired Yu Darvish at the nonwaiver trade deadline a few weeks ago.

Deep-pocketed clubs have been eyeing Otani for some time now. Can the Dodgers swoop in and sign Otani before their rivals do?