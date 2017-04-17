Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers and Dodgers Continue to Discuss Potential Ryan Braun Trade

Looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to continue their pursuit of outfielder Ryan Braun.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Johnmaxmena2)Ryan Braun with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014.

The team was linked with the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player last season and they reportedly came close to acquiring him. However, they failed to finalize the deal before the August 31 waiver trade deadline. This time, they're going to have a lot more time to work out a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, both teams have continued to talk about a potential trade involving Braun. Morosi also noted that five other teams are interested in acquiring the outfielder as well, but trading him is going to get a little complicated if he's still with the team on May 24.

Braun will attain 10 years of major-league service on that day, and since his last five seasons are with the Brewers, he will acquire the right to veto any deal involving him. Fortunately, that won't have much of an impact on a potential move to the Dodgers since Braun has a good relationship with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, general manager David Stearns and assistant general manager Matt Arnold.

"Last year, [the no-trade clause] was relatively significant, because the trade almost happened and there were conversations about how we would address that. Other than that, I don't think it's really going to be much of a factor at all," Braun told Morosi.

"Obviously, things can change. Circumstances can change. Who knows where the future takes us? But I don't foresee [the no-trade protection] having much of an impact on anything moving forward, just because of my relationship with Mark, David and Matt," he continued.

The Dodgers could use another right-handed bat to go up against left-handed pitching and Braun certainly fits the bill.

A trade makes sense for both teams involved since the Brewers are also looking for young prospects.