Los Angeles Kings NHL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Jarome Iginla Wants to Keep Playing Next Season

Veteran right wing Jarome Iginla might not be ready to call it a career. He's leaning toward returning right now, but he wants to weigh his options first this summer before he makes a final decision.

"I'd like to, but at the same time I've got to wait and see what the options are, so it's not 100%, but I definitely would like to. I know that part of it, but I've got to wait and see what options are and where things are at there," Iginla said in a conference call on Wednesday, according to LA Kings Insider.

He actually played really well with the Los Angeles Kings after he was traded from the Colorado Avalanche before the trade deadline last month and he didn't face any problems transitioning to the Kings' style of play.

Iginla's former Calgary Flames teammate Darryl Sutter might no longer be the head coach, but he said he was open to returning next season if the Kings want him back.

"I don't know if they're an option from their point of view. I know obviously they have to take time and do what they do in their analysis, but from my point of view that would be an option. I did enjoy it," he stated during the conference call.

Iginla will turn 40 in July, but he has shown that he still has it in him during his short tenure with the Kings. He struggled early on with the Avalanche, but he managed to improve his game after the trade. Iginla recorded six goals and three assists in 19 games with the Kings this season.

Of course, Iginla can always sign with another contender if the Kings decide not to pursue him this summer. He has never won the Stanley Cup and he's going to continue to chase it before he hangs up his cleats.