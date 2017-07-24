Los Angeles Lakers Interested in Derrick Rose and Ian Clark

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan. 7, 2017.

Lonzo Ball is the real deal. The rookie point guard has silenced some of his critics by posting several triple-doubles at the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month, and it seems the Los Angeles Lakers may have already found their point guard of the future.

Ball is going to immediately step into the starting point guard role next season. However, he will likely struggle at times as he continues to adjust to the pro game. That means the Lakers need to have a reliable backup point guard who can come in off the bench and run the offense.

As of the moment, the Lakers are still weighing their options for the backup role and they have reached out to two of the top point guards still available on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, former most valuable player (MVP) Derrick Rose met with the Lakers last week, and both sides reportedly "felt good" about their meeting.

The Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina has reported that Ian Clark also met the team's front office last Thursday and the combo guard spoke with Lakers head coach Luke Walton as well. Walton was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2014 to 2016, while Clark joined the team in 2015.

"It remains to be seen whether Rose would accept a bench role after starting for his entire career," Medina said in his report.

"As for Clark, he could help the Lakers' outside shooting after averaging a career-high 6.8 points while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range last season with Golden State," he continued.

Both players are viable options at the backup point guard spot and they can take on a mentor role if they join the team. It will be interesting to see who the Lakers choose.