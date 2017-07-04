Los Angeles Lakers Interested in Rajon Rondo and George Hill

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 2, 2013.

The free agency period has just started, but so far, the offseason has gone as well as the Los Angeles Lakers hoped it would.

Love him or hate him, Lonzo Ball is going to be the new face of the franchise. He's their point guard of the future. However, Ball hasn't even played a single game yet in the pros, and it seems the Lakers may want to ease him along slowly before they hand him the keys to the offense.

While Ball gets used to the pro game, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding a veteran point guard to act as a mentor for him.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that the Lakers have expressed interest in signing Rajon Rondo, and according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the former Boston Celtics point guard appears to be interested in joining the Lakers as well.

Turner added that Rondo may have to agree to a one-year deal if he wants to join the team. It's clear that the Lakers don't want to offer long-term deals that can jeopardize their salary-cap space for the 2018 offseason.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏ has reported that the Lakers are also discussing a potential one-year deal with George Hill.

"Hill, 31, is a victim of a shrinking point guard market and could potentially parlay a healthy season with the Lakers into a longer-term deal elsewhere next summer," Wojnarowski and Shelburne wrote in their report for ESPN.

"The Lakers are determined to do one-year contracts in free agency, preserving salary-cap space for 2018 to pursue possible free agents Paul George, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Before joining the Jazz in a trade last year, Hill spent five seasons as George's teammate with the Indiana Pacers," they added.

Aside from Rondo and Hill, the Lakers are also pursuing free-agent shooting guard Dion Waiters.