Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Brandon Ingram Is the Only Untouchable Player on the Roster

The road back to relevance is a long one, but the Los Angeles Lakers are on the right path.

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against LA Clippers forward Brandon Bass (30), Jan. 14, 2017.

The Brooklyn Nets tried to take a shortcut back in 2013 when they gave up several draft picks to acquire Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry from the Boston Celtics and it backfired. Fortunately, the Lakers weren't that short-sighted. Instead, they have continued to develop their young core of players as they bide their time.

The Lakers have kept the core together so far, but the team might still get involved in a trade with the draft just a few weeks away. Just don't expect them to put Brandon Ingram on the trade market.

In a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles, Lakers president Magic Johnson said the only player on the roster he would consider "untouchable" is Ingram.

"I would say probably the only player that we would say, hey, we would probably not move is Brandon Ingram," Johnson stated during the interview.

"I think that we're excited about Brandon, his length, his size, his agility, his athleticism. And then when you think about, you know, he was a baby coming in, in his first year last season and we see that he really has a high ceiling and we're excited about what he can possibly turn into," he continued.

That's an interesting statement. That means D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. are all available for trade. Russell should draw a lot of trade interest in the next few weeks.

Of course, Johnson is not saying that he's definitely going to trade them. He's just keeping his options open. Who knows, the Lakers may get another top-10 pick in the draft.

Ingram wasn't really that impressive last season, but he has a high upside and he might become a franchise-altering star.