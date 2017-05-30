Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: De'Aaron Fox to Work Out for the Lakers Next Month

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to select Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, but that doesn't mean they will just stand pat and wait for the draft. Instead, they will continue to do their due diligence and check out the other top prospects.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)De'Aaron Fox at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

The Lakers will probably find it difficult to schedule a head-to-head workout between Ball and De'Aaron Fox, but at least they are going to get an up-close look at Fox next month.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina, Fox is expected to work out for the Lakers in mid-June.

Fox has been climbing up the draft boards in the past few months. In fact, Sports Illustrated's Jordan Schultz has reported that several teams in the lottery think he may even be better than Ball and Markelle Fultz.

Well, Fox thoroughly outplayed Ball in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) college basketball tournament in March, and that probably boosted his draft stock as well.

Fox has the physical tools to succeed in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the tenacious way he plays on defense should draw a lot of interest. The Lakers' defense should improve leaps and bounds with him on the roster. They are one of the worst defensive teams in the league right now.

He is also quite versatile on the offensive end of the court. His drive-and-slash game should keep defenses guessing. However, he really has to work on his jump shot. That's his one glaring weakness. He can't possibly play off the ball if he doesn't improve his shooting.

Ball is clearly the better shooter and he's also a gifted playmaker. He's still the heavy favorite to be selected by the Lakers, but he's also considering a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers just in the case the Lakers decided to pick someone else.