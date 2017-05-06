Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Lakers 'Enamored' With Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball isn't even in the National Basketball Association (NBA) yet and he's already getting a lot of hate from around the league because of all the over-the-top comments from his father, LaVar. But regardless of his father's antics, Ball should be a top-five pick in this year's draft and one team really wants him.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Lonzo Ball at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

ESPN's Chad Ford has reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are "enamored" with Ball, but he thinks they will have to land in the top two to draft him.

First of all, Ball's not the only one competing with University of Washington's Markelle Fultz for the top spot in the draft. While most people believe Fultz will be drafted first overall, Ball's not a lock at number two either. Kansas' Josh Jackson is actually close behind Ball and many analysts actually think he may end up getting picked before Ball. Who knows, Duke's Jayson Tatum may even get a boost in the weeks leading up to the draft.

The point is, the Lakers don't necessarily have to land in the top two to pick Ball. If they get the third pick, Ball should still be within their reach. But they are in trouble if their pick falls out of the top three in the draft lottery next week because that means they will have to give it up to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anyway, Ball has never kept his desire to play for the Lakers a secret. He wants the franchise to draft him and the Lakers probably will if he falls into their laps.

The team desperately needs someone like him to facilitate their offense. D'Angelo Russell is getting better at distributing the ball, but he has the size and skills to play shooting guard. In fact, it's probably better if they take some of the ball-handling responsibilities away from him to lighten the load.

The Lakers can hit the jackpot if they draft Ball. But before they can even dream of picking the point guard, the balls will have to bounce their way during the draft lottery.