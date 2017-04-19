Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Magic Johnson Wants to Go After a Superstar This Offseason

The future looks bright for Los Angeles Lakers and their promising young core of players. D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Ivica Zubac and Jordan Clarkson are still learning the ropes in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and they will continue to get better. But right now, the Lakers cannot possibly challenge the elite teams in the Western Conference.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)D'Angelo Russell with the Lakers in 2015.

Well, Lakers president Magic Johnson has always been an optimistic person and he has previously said the team was just one superstar away from competing with the best in the west. In an interview with AM 570 LA Sports, Johnson once again talked about the need to add a superstar to the roster and it looks like they are going to try and sign one this offseason.

"We're going to look at every scenario. We're going to look at every option," Johnson said during the interview, according to Silver Screen and Roll. "This town and this team — the Lakers — has always had a superstar, and a guy who the fans fall in love with, a guy who also makes his teammates better. And that's what we're going to try to bring in here," he continued.

"We're going to work hard to do that. We don't know what's going to happen, so have me on (the show) later, after we know what our pick is, then I can tell you more about that," Johnson added.

So, who will they go after this offseason? California native Paul George has always been a possibility and people have talked about it a few seasons back. Jimmy Butler may be a target as well if the Chicago Bulls decide to part with him. They can even go after some of the top free agents this summer like Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward or Paul Millsap. The Lakers should have a lot of option.

The Lakers' young players are definitely talented, but they are still developing. If they want to fight for a playoff spot, they really need to add a player who can lead the team and carry the load on a consistent basis.