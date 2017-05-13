Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Magic Says LaVar Won't Affect Lonzo's Draft Stock

Lonzo Ball is one talented basketball player. There's no doubt about that. He hasn't played a single game in the National Basketball Association (NBA) yet, but a lot of pundits are already saying that he will have a successful career in the pros because of how well he can run the offense as a pass-first point guard.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Lonzo Ball at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

On talent alone, he should be one of the top-five prospects in this year's draft, regardless of position. There's one caveat, though. Ball's father, LaVar, just keeps on making the sports headlines for all the wrong reason.

LaVar can be a distraction and that's something the team may have to consider before they draft his son. But in an interview with ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson said Ball's controversial father won't influence the team's decision in the draft.

"No effect at all. I think what you're drafting is the son and not the father. I think that you also are gauging and evaluating his son on his ability and what he can do not only on the basketball court but also what he can do for your team. How he can enhance and make your team better," Johnson told ESPN at the draft combine.

Unlike his father, Ball is actually a mild-mannered, soft-spoken kid. His draft stock shouldn't drop just because he has an obnoxious father.

Well, teams will have to wait until the draft lottery next week to find out the draft order, but if the Lakers land in the top three, Ball will be one of the options. If they don't get a top-three selection they will have to give up their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Johnson recently told reporters that they are not planning to make a huge splash in the open market this summer because they want to use their cap space on free agents next year.

"I'm really looking to keep the cap space we have and really try to play into next year's free agent class and not really this free agent class," he said, according to CBS Sports.