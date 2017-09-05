Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Shabazz Muhammad Considering Joining the Lakers

(Photo: CC BY-SA 3.0/TonyTheTiger) Shabazz Muhammad in a game at the Target Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers already have a roster loaded with young promising players who are years away from their prime, but they still have an open roster spot and they may sign one more player before the start of training camp.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, free agent forward Shabazz Muhammad is interested in joining the Lakers, and the team seems to be considering signing him as well. The Lakers still have a $4.3 million room exception to offer Muhammad, per Pincus.

Muhammad has actually shown flashes of potential during his four-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, so it's a little surprising to see him still available on the free agent market. The fourth-year veteran can give the Lakers another scorer off the bench.

In 78 games last season, Muhammad averaged 9.7 points and three rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. He also shot 48.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent beyond the three-point line.

It is interesting to note that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka used to represent the former UCLA standout, and many believe that the team hired him specifically because of his connections across the league as a former agent.

In an interview with HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy back in May, an anonymous agent even noted that Pelinka might have an advantage in signing his former clients because they have already formed a relationship.

"If you're one of his former clients and you're a free agent, who are you going to trust most? When five GMs are giving you their pitch, who do you trust the most and believe in the most? All things being equal, you're probably going to go with the guy you've known for a long time and who helped you throughout your career. Could that be an advantage for him? I definitely think it could," the agent said.

Will Pelinka use their $4.3 million room exception to sign Muhammad?