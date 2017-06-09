Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Executives Split on Who to Draft at No. 2

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a great spot in this year's draft since they have the second overall pick. However, they still can't decide who they should select.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Joshua Jackson at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

ESPN's Chad Ford has reported that there seems to be a "genuine split" within the Lakers organization on who to pick in the draft.

"Ball was a clear favorite of the prior administration run by Mitch Kupchak and still has his fans within the organization. But the Lakers also took note on how Fox outplayed Ball in their head-to-head matchup in March. And Jackson has always been another favorite in the organization," Ford wrote in his report.

Ford also added that Josh Jackson has "strong supporters" within the organization because of what he brings to the table on defense. He noted that the Lakers are still leaning toward drafting Lonzo Ball, but they will also give serious consideration to Jackson and De'Aaron Fox.

"I still think they lean toward Ball, but I'd put the odds somewhere like this: Ball 40 percent, Jackson 35 percent, Fox 25 percent," Ford said.

Ball is by far the best offensive player of the three, but he's nowhere near as good as Jackson and Fox on the defensive end of the floor.

The Lakers were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season and they need someone who could give them a huge boost on defense.

Well, it's a little surprising to hear that the Lakers are interested in Jackson because they already have a long-term building block in Brandon Ingram playing on the wing. Fans know that they are interested in Fox, but this is new.

Jackson is a great two-way player who can guard multiple positions. He shouldn't have any problems fitting in with Ingram since he's a very versatile player. Either one of them can move to the two-guard spot.