Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team May Pass on Lonzo Ball If He Fails to Impress Them During His Workout

Someone has to put the brakes on all this talk about Lonzo Ball playing for the Los Angeles Lakers because they still haven't drafted him yet.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Lonzo Ball at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

The Lakers are definitely interested in Ball, there's no doubt about that. After all, he's the type of player who can make his teammates better with his playmaking skills.

The Lakers will continue to keep an eye on Ball in the weeks leading up to the draft. However, the Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz reported that he may be sliding down the team's draft board right now because they still aren't convinced that he'll turn out to be a star. And not surprisingly, they are also concerned about the potential problems his outspoken father, LaVar, may cause if Ball joins them.

The Lakers may turn to De'Aaron Fox if they decide to pass on Ball. Fox outplayed Ball in their head-to-head matchups last year in college and his draft stock has been rising steadily lately.

Meanwhile, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler reported that the Lakers may select someone else if Ball would not impress them during his workout.

"The Lakers are weeks away from needing to make their final decision, but there are many that believe the Lakers could go after both Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (who made my Mock at 2 this week) with the second overall pick," Kyler said in his report.

"It's become so real that Ball's camp, which started the process saying he'd only meet with the Lakers, have expressed a willingness to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers and possibly the Sacramento Kings depending on how things go with the Lakers," he continued.

Ball is the most talked-about prospect because of his father, but that is not necessarily a good thing. Now, he may have to blow away the Lakers during his workout if he wants to play in Los Angeles.