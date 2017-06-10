Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will LeBron James Consider Joining the Team in 2018?

This will surely raise more than a few eyebrows, but here goes.

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena, June 7, 2017.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, LeBron James may leave the city of Cleveland next summer and sign with one of the teams in Los Angeles.

"Multiple league sources I've spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James. Jalen Rose said this week on First Take that he expects LeBron to make a move from Cleveland to California, where he already owns a house 30 minutes away from Staples Center," O'Connor wrote in his report.

"The Lakers make sense if LeBron wants to build a sustainable winner with a core blend of veterans and youthful talent like Paul George — if, as NBA gossip suggests, George truly is 'hell-bent' on going to L.A. — and Brandon Ingram," he continued.

The Cavaliers have been the top team in the Eastern Conference ever since James rejoined the team, and they have reached the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals for the third consecutive season. Unfortunately, things don't look too good for them right now and they are simply outmatched by the Golden State Warriors in the first three games of the series.

The team finally got a win in game four, but they still have a steep hole to climb out of.

James and George teaming up with the Lakers? That sounds good.

James has left the Cavaliers before to join the Miami Heat back in 2010, so he's not afraid to go elsewhere to chase a ring. However, it's hard to imagine him leaving Cleveland for the second time.

Cavaliers fans were so upset when he left them for the Heat that they took to the streets and burned his jerseys. They would be sharpening their pitchforks if he leaves again.

And why would James go to the Western Conference?

The Warriors are there. He may as well stay with the Cavaliers if he wants to go to the finals and challenge for a title every year.