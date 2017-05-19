Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested in Acquiring D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has suddenly become one of the most sought-after commodities in the trade market.

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell at a press conference, March 30, 2016.

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer has reported that league sources told him "multiple NBA teams are evaluating trade packages" for the point guard.

"Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and could be an attractive option to teams in search of a point guard, rather than splurging on an expensive free agent lead ball handler this offseason," Fischer said in his report.

Well, that was to be expected after the Lakers landed the number two overall pick in the draft. Their most likely target is UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, and the California native prefers to play in Los Angeles. In fact, he may only work out for the Lakers in the lead up to the draft.

Of course, this is assuming the Lakers will draft Ball. Who knows, maybe they will fool everyone and pick Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum instead. But if the Lakers pick a point guard like Ball or De'Aaron Fox, Russell may become expendable.

They can always move Russell to shooting guard, though. He's more of a combo guard anyway and he can easily play off the ball. He has done this numerous times already in the past two seasons and he has done a good job so far. It's a false assumption that he needs to have the ball on his hands to be effective. If Damian Lillard can play with C.J. McCollum in the same backcourt, then Russell can play with Ball as well.

Still, the Lakers will probably explore their options. They don't have to actively shop Russell, but they should continue to listen to offers. And if they get an offer they really like then they should consider letting Russell go.