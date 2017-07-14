Los Angeles Lakers Still Looking to Sign Rajon Rondo

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 2, 2013.

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers are really considering bringing in a veteran to help mentor rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers already made a splash in free agency when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, $18-million deal, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that they are still looking for a way to sign Rajon Rondo. The Lakers can use their $4.3-million exception to sign the former Boston Celtics guard.

While Rondo is past his prime and no longer a lockdown defender, he is still a solid contributor in other facets of the game. He can also show the rookie point guard the tricks of the trade in a mentor role off the bench.

"While some have questioned whether Rondo is the best fit for such a role, many of the young players on Rondo's previous team, the Chicago Bulls, praised his leadership. It's a bit of a gamble for the young Lakers, but they do need more veteran voices, and if Rondo can perform at the same level he hit in last season's playoffs, then this could be a move that really pays off," Eric Avakian said in his report for Lakers Nation.

Rondo can be a great addition to the roster, and he can help Ball adjust to life in the National Basketball Association (NBA). However, nothing is imminent right now.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina, the Lakers still can't decide if Rondo fits into their plans.

There are still other options available in the open market as well and they may want to consider them first before they settle with Rondo. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that the Lakers are still debating whether to pursue a younger player instead for the backup point guard role. Shelburne specifically mentioned Tyler Ennis, Ian Clark and Isaiah Canaan as possible options.