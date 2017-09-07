Los Angeles Rams NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Rookie Tanzel Smart May Start at Defensive Tackle in Aaron Donald's Absence

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bobak Ha'Eri) The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, temporary home of the Los Angeles Rams until the completion of Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park.

Former Tulane standout Tanzel Smart probably didn't think he was going to see much action in his first season in the National Football League (NFL) after the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. After all, the team already has Aaron Donald on their roster and he's arguably the best defensive tackle in the league.

However, there appears to be no end in sight to Donald's contract holdout and it is expected to spill into the season. That means Smart is about to get the opportunity to start for the Rams in their season opener against Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams have just released their unofficial depth chart for the start of the season and Smart was listed as the projected starter at defensive tackle.

This was a surprising move for the Rams because Smart didn't really get many reps with the first-team defense during the preseason. Louis Trinca-Pasat appeared to be ahead of Smart on the depth chart at the time, but he didn't make the cut and was released last weekend.

Smart may be a rookie, but Rams head coach Sean McVay thinks he's going to do well at the three-technique spot.

"I think Tanzel is one of those players that he's a natural fit for anything, because all he does is exactly what you want him to do and he continues to get better every single day," McVay said, via the Orange County Register.

"Everybody wants to probably make a point about that he's short, but he seems to be a guy who tips the ball as much as anybody. You feel him as an offensive coach, can't say enough about how pleased we've been with what Tanzel's done," he added.

The Rams will certainly feel the impact of Donald's absence, but Smart is ready to show everyone what he can do when they face the Colts this Sunday.