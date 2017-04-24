Los Angeles Rams NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Drafting USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster

Former University of Southern California (USC) wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be as highly rated as Mike Williams, John Ross and Corey Davis, but he is also garnering a lot of attention from scouts as a potential second- or third-round pick.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bobak Ha'Eri)The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the temporary home for the Los Angeles Rams.

During an appearance on "Pro Football Talk Live" with Mike Florio, Smith-Schuster revealed that the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys have shown the most interest in drafting him.

Both teams don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft. However, the Rams have a leg up on the Patriots since they have a second-round pick. The Patriots won't make their first selection until the middle of the third-round.

Smith-Schuster's ties to Los Angeles makes him an interesting option at wide receiver and it would be easy to market him. The California native has recently said it would be nice if he could stay in the Los Angeles area since his family lives there, and USC supporters would surely give him a lot of love when he returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of the Rams. The Trojans also play at the stadium.

The Rams could use a physical wideout like Smith-Schuster to help out Jared Goff. In fact, he has already worked out with the quarterback.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster has been compared to Anquan Boldin by several analysts including NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

"Smith-Schuster will get dinged for his lack of speed and separation but he reminds me of Anquan Boldin with his strong hands, physical approach and ability to win the combat catches," he said in his scouting report.

"JuJu is missing some of the speed traits teams want from their WR1, but he could become a high-volume, possession target with the size tto win some 50/50 throws down the field. Teams who have a speed merchant at one spot would be wise to take a look at Smith-Schuster as a physical counterpart," he continued.