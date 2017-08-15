Los Angeles Rams NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Plans to Keep Tavon Austin After Acquiring Sammy Watkins

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Johnmaxmena2) Tavon Austin with the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

Tavon Austin is staying with the Los Angeles Rams — for now.

After the team acquired wide receiver Sammy Watkins from the Buffalo Bills last week, fans had to ask if there's still a role for Austin on the squad. Watkins and Robert Woods should be the Rams' primary receivers and rookie Cooper Kupp has played well as a slot receiver during practices. What about Austin?

Of course, the team can always place him on the trading block if he's no longer needed. Moving him is going to difficult, though, because of the hefty four-year, $42-million extension he signed last year. However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that the Rams actually have no intention of trading him because they want to have as many weapons as possible on the roster.

"Per multiple sources, the Rams aren't shopping Austin — and don't intend to. As one source put it, the Rams believe that the more weapons they have on offense, the better off they'll be," Florio said in his report.

Rams general manager Les Snead also noted that they will find a role for Austin once he returns from his hamstring injury.

"The more weapons you can have, it stresses the defensive coordinator. Tavon is a fast kid ... Having fast people on your team, you never have too many of those," Snead said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Austin has three touchdowns and 58 receptions for 509 yards last season, but the Rams were expecting to get more from him. He hasn't been able to practice much this offseason because of the hamstring injury, and he also missed the organized team activities (OTAs) last May because he had to undergo surgery on his left wrist.

In any case, Austin is an excellent punt returner and he can still play an important role with the special teams unit.