Los Angeles Wildfires 2017 Latest News Update: Freeway Reopened, Evacuations Lifted

The 210 Freeway has been reopened on Sunday evening after the La Tuna fire, which had covered 7,003 acres of the Verdugo Mountains, north of downtown Los Angeles, up in flames.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Caltrans spokesperson Lauren Wonder confirmed that all but one lane has been reopened. The lane between Lowell Avenue and Sunland Boulevard will remain closed for now.

Apart from that, evacuation orders in Burbank, Glendale, and the Sunland-Tujunga area have been lifted at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Over 700 residents from the region were forced to evacuate at the peak of what is said to be the biggest fire in the history of the city, in terms of acreage.

The cause of the flames that broke out on Friday has yet to be identified, but authorities say there is no evidence of arson. As of Sunday night, it has been 30% contained. More than 1,000 individuals have helped put out the blaze. Full containment is expected to occur within the next three to four days.

"Our biggest concern is the wind and weather," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "The erratic weather is our No. 1 challenge. If there's no wind, this is a relatively easy fire to put out. But when the wind changes, it changes our priorities because other properties become at risk."

Thunderstorms could bring in rainfall as well as gusty winds to the area. While the winds could only make things worse, significant rainfall could help their plight against the blaze.

On Monday, temperatures around the region are expected to drop below 100 degrees. Three homes and a shed have been destroyed by the flames although no injuries have been reported. Two firefighters, on the other hand had, to be rushed to the hospital on Saturday for dehydration.

More updates are expected to follow in the coming hours.