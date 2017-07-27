'Lost' Reboot: Creator Damon Lindelof Sounds Off on Potential Revival

Is "Lost" up for a reboot? Creator Damon Lindelof recently sounded off on the potential of the highly polarizing show's revival on television.

Facebook/LOST "Lost" creator Damon Lindelof doesn't want to see his old characters in the reboot.

Speaking with TV Line, Lindelof said he is "curious" and "excited" about a "Lost" reboot — should it ever happen. Unfortunately, he's not willing to become a part of it and he also hopes that the revival series won't bring in the old characters.

"We worked so hard to end that show and to give [the survivors] some level of closure," Lindelof explained. "We worked so hard to end our story that to come back and say, 'Well, that wasn't the real ending,' would be frustrating."

Nostalgia fills television these days with the revival of shows like "Will and Grace," "Roseanne," "Twin Peaks" and "The X-Files." Some shows are rebooted as specials with limited episodes or as a movie, such as the four-episode 90-minute offering of "Gilmore Girls" on Netflix or the upcoming "Psych the Movie" on USA Network.

Lindelof understands why a "Lost" reboot isn't impossible since, aside from it being on trend, there's so much story to tell from that mysterious island, as he told Entertainment Weekly in January. But he would like new writers to take over and develop the show since coming back to do it all over again will feel like a betrayal for him.

"Lost" aired from 2004 to 2010 on ABC and averaged about 10 to 15 million viewers weekly. During its time on television, "Lost" was praised for its addicting, confusing and widely-crafted story. To this day, some viewers continue to debate whether or not the show gave a satisfactory ending.

"What's interesting about the show is it ended in 2010. We're now seven years out and the legacy is going to change over time," Lindelof told Independent.

The writer and producer said regardless if viewers loved or hated the show's conclusion, the fixation on "Lost" remains.