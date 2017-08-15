Louis Tomlinson Admits He Won't Pressure His Son into Music

TWITTER/Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson with his son, Freddie Reign

Louis Tomlinson is giving his infant son the freedom to choose whatever he wants to be in the future to come.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Louis Tomlinson opened up about fatherhood and what he expects for his 18-month-old son with his former stylist Briana Jungwirth, Freddie Reign Tomlinson. According to the 25-year-old, he will not be pressuring his son to follow in his footsteps and pursue a musical career. Instead, Tomlinson would support whatever endeavors his son wants to pursue in the future.

"Those decisions are down to him when he's old enough. He can do whatever he wants," says Tomlinson.

Back in January, Tomlinson admitted that with the birth of his son, he has indeed become a bit more mature so it is not all that surprising that he would forcefully impose his own wishes on his child. Furthermore, the singer also admitted that he sings to Freddie Reign from time to time, mostly lullabies.

In other news, Louis Tomlinson also performed at the recently concluded Teens Choice Awards 2017 on Sunday. It has been four years since Tomlinson appeared at the event, and back then, he was with One Direction. Now, as he took to the stage, his only companion is fellow singer and collaborator Bebe Rexha as they performed their latest single "Back To You."

Prior to One Direction's indefinite hiatus, Tomlinson was actually against their parting of ways and he even admitted that he felt like the "unforgettable one" of the group. But now, it looks like his career as a solo artist is flourishing. In fact, he says he is more excited than nervous about his future.

Tomlinson will be releasing an album, which he says is conversational and honest. But before that, he might put out one or two singles more.