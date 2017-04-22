'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' News, Spoilers: Rasheeda Talks to Scrappy, Contemplates Divorce

The upcoming episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 will see Rasheeda confiding in Scrappy about Kirk's love child with another woman, which results in Scrappy threatening him.

Facebook/loveandhiphop'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' season 6 airs Monday nights on VH1.

The synopsis for the new episode, titled "In Due Time," states that Scrappy will intimidate Kirk and question him about Kannon, his supposed baby with Jasmine. Before that, though, Tommie will hold a tasting for her new line of wine called Le'Don. However, the event does not go smoothly when drama unfolds and an uninvited guest arrives.

Elsewhere, Karlie will discover the truth about Joc, while Mimi will confront Melissa. Finally, Joseline readies herself for the birth of Bonnie.

Rasheeda and Kirk have not always had the happiest of marriages, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to work it out this time. She already knows that he had cheated on her with another woman, but producing an offspring with her is an entirely different situation. According to a VH1 sneak peek, Rasheeda will run to Scrappy to talk it through. She is torn because she does not know if getting a divorce is the right way to go, especially since she must prioritize her children.

Drama is always going down on "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta." The previous episode, titled "Grapes of Wrath," saw Tommie introducing her new wine called "Le'Don." Karen "KK" King gave her two cents about Tommie's new venture, but the latter seemed confident that everything would be fine.

However, at Tommie's launch party, she confronted Jessica Dime about being friendly with Joseline, the woman she assaulted earlier in the season. The exchange eventually ended with security showing up. To put the cherry on top, Tommie's estranged mother arrived at the bash, much to the former's chagrin.

Elsewhere, Waka Flocka tried to make things work with Tammy, but she remained unsure about the reconciliation, even though her daughter encouraged her to go for it.

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.