'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Moniece Threatens to Beat Lyrica; Cast Reacts to Episode 6

Moniece and Lyrica will get into a heated argument that will end up with the former making threats on episode 7 of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. Meanwhile, the cast gave their honest reactions to the events that took place in episode 6.

On the next episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4, Lyrica will have Moniece as an enemy because of her friendship with Alexis Skyy.

In the teaser from VH1, Lyrica is seen exchanging sweet goodbyes with Alexis, while Moniece and Nia are looking judgmental while sitting in one of the tables.

Alexis says that the event is lit, but the presence of "Honiece" and Nia was disturbing for her. "I'm sure if I would have stayed a little bit longer, something would have popped off," she added.

Later on, Lyrica invites Moniece and Nia to the pre-listening party for her upcoming album. When Lyrica says hi to Moniece, the latter starts acting rude.

"You guys totally have to come to my album release party which I'm having really soon," Lyrica says.

But Moniece cuts her off and starts asking who is going to be there. When Lyrica mentions Alexis, Moniece tells her to stop and confirms that she won't attend her album release party.

When Lyrica asks what the problem is with Alexis, Moniece starts ranting that she insulted her even though she didn't know her. Then, a flashback showed the incident where Alexis called Moniece out at a party. Lyrica then says to Moniece, "don't come," if she doesn't want to go because of Alexis.

Moniece then explains that her loyalty is with Masika Kalysha and that she doesn't want to be associated with Alexis or anyone who has connections with her because she's trying to be a better person.

Lyrica brushes off Moniece's comments and tells Nia that she can talk to her next time without her "sidekick." She also tells Moniece that she should focus on her music instead of arguing about Alexis.

This appears to have ticked Moniece off the charts because she lets go a threat of beating Lyrica down.

Meanwhile, the cast gave their honest reactions to what went down in episode 6. Zell, Masika and Moniece talked about the food fight at Zell Swag and Misster Ray's sit-down, while the two women also talked about Teairra Mari bumping into Cisco Rosado's side chick.

Catch "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.