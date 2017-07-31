'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4 News, Spoilers: Ray J, Safaree and A1 Get Tested at a Fertility Clinic

Facebook/loveandhiphop 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' season 4 airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.

The upcoming episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 will see Ray J making a shocking bet with A1 and Safaree that is sure to capture viewers' attention.

The synopsis of the second episode of the season, which is titled "Make It Count," states that A1 and Safaree will make a bet with Ray J as a result of the latter's uphill endeavor in starting a family.

Meanwhile, Keyshia will look for Too $hort to ask him for his input. Nikki Baby, on the other hand, will help Chanel West Coast get in touch with a producer.

Finally, Brooke is determined to find out the truth about Ma and she will make sure she gets answers this time.

A sneak peek video has also been released by VH1. It features Ray J and Safaree heading to a fertility clinic in West Hollywood since the former wants to find out if he has a normal sperm count. Ray J's bet with Safaree and A1 is also revealed. It turns out that the one with the lowest sperm count will have to do a song with Hazel-E, and it is clear that none of them want to lose.

As Ray J and Safaree continue to converse, A1 arrives at the fertility clinic with his wife, Lyrica, who does not have any clue as to why they are there. It is revealed that A1 did not tell his wife where they were really going and that he dragged her to the clinic under the pretense that they were heading out to grab a bite to eat.

The fourth season of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" is set to show more of Ray J's marriage to Princess, and the couple's struggle to conceive. It can be recalled that the pair said their vows at the end of the third season.

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.