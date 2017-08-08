'Love and Lies' Anime Spoilers: Shuu Igarashi and the Mysterious Role She Plays in Yukari Nejima's Life

Love and Lies Official Site A screenshot of Shuu Igarashi from the Japanese anime series, "Love and Lies."

A story always focuses on one, two, or a small group of characters whose actions drive the narrative forward. But in a tale steeped in mystery like the Japanese anime series, "Love and Lies," the secondary characters play an equally important role.

One such character is a silver-haired girl who appeared for the first time in episode 4, but whose name has only just been revealed in the previous episode.

Shuu Igarashi has been described as Misaki Takasaki's best friend since middle school. Their closeness was made evident in episode 4 when she and Misaki met in secret and when she calmly called the latter a liar. Misaki then broke down in tears and said that there were things she needed to protect, even if she had to lie to do so.

This brings to question the night Yukari Nejima turned sixteen and he supposedly got his government notice via SMS. The message, however, mysteriously vanished mere seconds before actual agents from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare came to bring him what they claimed to be his official notice printed in black and white.

And while the SMS stated that Misaki was Yukari's assigned wife, as per the Yukari Law, the official document bore the name of another girl: Ririna Sanada.

Was Igarashi responsible for this seemingly sudden partner change? Episode 6 revealed that she's actually working at the Ministry as a computer tech. Could she have tampered with Yukari's notice then? And if so, why would she do it? What is it that Misaki is trying to protect by lying to the guy she obviously truly loves?

Moreover, the agents from the Ministry, Kagetsu Ichijou and Motoi Yajima, also seem to know something about this matter. Did they have a hand in altering Yukari's notice as well?

The upcoming episode 7 doesn't seem to be the one that pulls the lid on this mystery. What it does, however, is to complicate things between the main characters even more. Yukari and his assigned wife, Ririna, have been put in a room together for a night after a Ministry-sponsored special lecture on sex.

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.