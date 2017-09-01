'Love and Lies' Episode 10 Spoilers: Mystery Behind Yukari's Double Notice to Be Revealed Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

On this week's episode of the Japanese anime series, "Love and Lies," both Shuu and Yajima have finally addressed the mysterious notice that was sent to Yukari's phone the midnight he turned 15. How will this change the one that was written on paper saying that Ririna is Yukari's assigned wife?

Yukari's life used to be so simple until the night he turned 15 and received the government notice with his assigned wife's name on it. What made things complicated was that Yukari, unlike any other 15-year-old, got two notices: the first one on the phone, declaring his first love Misaki as his assigned wife, and the second one on paper, delivered by Yajima and Ichijou from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

This second notice had Ririna's name on it as Yukari's intended wife.

But while Yajima talked about the incident as if it was nothing but a system error, Shuu was more direct in telling Yukari that Misaki was his destined partner all along. However, things just got complicated since Ririna was there to overhear it.

What ripples of change will this conversation lead to? Was Igarashi responsible for tampering with Yukari's notice as a favor for Misaki, whom she claimed has been doing everything she could for love? If so, what reason does Misaki have for not wanting to be Yukari's assigned wife?

The preview for the next episode titled "A Love to Give Everything For" hints at the aftermath of the gender-swapped "Romeo and Juliet" that Yukari's class presented on stage. There will also be an encounter between Yukari and Ririna and the two agents from the Ministry.

However, the title itself seems to promise some form of revelation from Misaki's side of the story regarding herself, Yukari, and the mysterious phone notice.

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.