'Love and Lies' Episode 11 Spoilers: Will Yukari Choose Love Over the Law?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

The Japanese anime series, "Love and Lies," is ending in two weeks and a clear resolution is nowhere near at hand. Will Yukari be able to finally pick between his first love and his assigned wife, or will the ending instead open doors for a possible second season?

Viewers of the series have been divided between Yukari's two possible female partners, Misaki and Ririna, with some of them even rooting for Nisaki. The confused guy did, after all, kiss Yukari that one time while the latter was sleeping. However, since Yukari has always been in love with Misaki, also seems to be developing feelings for Ririna, the furthest Nisaki can go is staying as one of Yukari's trusted friends and nothing more.

Some fans are speculating that the series might end in an open-ended way, leaving the resolution vague enough for viewers to decide according to their preferences. Other fans, however, think that Yukari should ultimately choose Misaki, since the two of them have had deep feelings for each other since the beginning.

There are also fans who are hoping for some resolution for Yajima and Ichijou, the two agents who have been delivering notices for the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Their story seems to mirror that of Yukari and Misaki, two people who are in love but are prohibited from being together by the law.

Will Yukari be like Yajima, who never had the courage to fight for what he truly wanted? Or will the 15-year-old be taking a much braver path and choose to be with the one he loves the most regardless of what the law dictates.

Then again, is Yukari's love for Misaki still as strong as it was before, or has his growing feelings for Ririna already taken over?

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.