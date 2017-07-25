'Love and Lies' Episode 5 Spoilers: Can True Feelings Finally Bloom When 4 Friends Go on a Camping Trip?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

Nejima and friends are off on a camping trip on the next episode of the Japanese speculative romance anime series "Love and Lies."

The brief preview shown at the end of the previous episode reveals that all four teenagers will be coming on the trip organized by Nejima's mother. It will be interesting to see how their interactions will be like, especially after the kiss Nejima and Misaki previously shared at school. It was also for this reason that Nejima literally begged his best male friend, Nisaka, to come along.

How will this camping trip turn out? Will Nisaka's being there really help Nejima deal with the confused feelings he has for Misaki, the girl he likes, and Ririna, his government-assigned marriage partner? On the other hand, will it only cause him to further delay confronting his own feelings?

Judging by the trailer, it seems that things will eventually turn out well for the four friends. It also shares a glimpse of them standing hand in hand as they watch fireflies frolicking over the pond. Will the four youths come back from this trip with a better handle on their thoughts and feelings, or will being together further complicating things for them?

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.

In other news, a 90-second trailer has just been released for the upcoming "Love and Lies" live-action adaptation. And unlike the manga and the anime, the movie will be featuring a love triangle consisting of two guys and a girl.

Aoi Nisawa will be playing the lead role of Aoi Morikawa, a girl who has been in-love with her childhood friend, Yuto Shiba (Takumi Kitamura). However, the government will be assigning her a different marriage, a guy named Sosuke Takachiho (Kanta Sato).

The movie is directed by Takeshi Furusawa and is due out on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Japan.