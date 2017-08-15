'Love and Lies' Episode 8 Spoilers: Will True Love Finally Come Out in the Open in 'Feelings Without Lies'

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

The cultural festival is coming up, and it poses a new threat to Yukari's chances with Misaki. What happens when his first love plays the role of lover to his male friend on the next episode of the Japanese romance anime series, "Love and Lies"?

Yukari's school is doing a play in celebration of the upcoming cultural festival, and they couldn't have chosen a better titled than "Romeo and Juliet." There is, however, one hitch: Misaki has been assigned the role of Romeo to Nisaka's Juliet.

How will Yukari take this? The preview for the next episode, titled "Feelings Without Lies," teases what looks like a serious conversation between Yukari and Nisaka. What could Yukari be telling the boy he has always thought to be his rival for Misaki's love? Could he be giving way and asking Nisaka to take care of Misaki from here on out; or will Yukari decide instead to take Motoi's advice and be true to his feelings?

However, Yukari is not aware that Nisaka has some slight feelings for him, as shown in that earlier scene when Nisaka stole a kiss while Yukari was asleep. How does Nisaka truly feel about Yukari? Could he really be in love with the boy or is he just confused and is merely testing the waters?

The episode title seems to hint at an unfurling of genuine emotions. But who will finally be able to embrace their true feelings of love, and who will choose to stay caged in a lie?

Perhaps the story of "Romeo and Juliet" can enlighten the characters currently caught in a seemingly hopeless situation. Perhaps Romeo and Juliet's courage to stand by how they feel despite all odds can finally give Yukari cause to be true to himself — that is, if he hasn't fallen in love with his assigned wife, Ririna, yet.

Also, there is always the possibility that seeing Misaki and Nisaka on stage together could only convince Yukari that he does not stand a chance.

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.