'Love and Lies' Episode 9 Spoilers: Feelings to Unfurl as Tragic Stage Play Debuts

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

Nisaka may have been reluctant to take part in the class play, but now that Yukari's words have already convinced him to just embrace his fate, will backing out still be an option on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Love and Lies"?

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "So Bright It Doesn't Seem Real," teases a cross-dressed Nisaka, who has been assigned to play the role of Juliet in the famous Shakespearean tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet."

Will he and Misaki, who plays his Romeo, be able to take this performance to the very end, despite everything that's been going on in their minds? Or will these conflicting thoughts and feelings be the key that helps them give their characters' feelings more depth and authenticity?

This week's episode revealed that Nisaka was not always as anti-social as he is right now. According to his father, Nisaka used to be a popular soccer player who basked in his fame and even celebrated his birthdays in style.

The matter was not elaborated any further than that, leaving the question of what happened to Nisaka hanging in the air for now. The guy's character has always been sort of an enigma since he hardly ever reveals emotion both on his face and in his words.

But he did steal a kiss from Yukari that one time, and he seems to be attracted to the guy on more than just a friendly level. However, this is a matter that he doesn't seem to be too interested in pursuing, especially since Yukari already has his hands full with his assigned wife, Ririna, and his one true love, Misaki.

Who is Nisaka, and what role is he about to play in the conflicted life of Yukari?

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.