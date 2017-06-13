'Love and Lies' Release Date, Plot News: Trailer and New Details for Anime Series Revealed

Amuse Soft Entertainment has released the second official trailer of the highly anticipated anime series "Love and Lies (Koi to Uso)." Along with the trailer, more details about the show were released. Here's everything that has been revealed so far about "Love and Lies."

YouTube/AmuseSoftChannel A screenshot from the "Love and Lies" official trailer.

Creator Musawo first launched the "Love and Lies" manga in August 2014, both in English and Japanese formats. Within a month after its release, Deana's MangaBox ranked the manga as the most popular in the network with 3.5 million readers, Anime News Network reported. The manga series continues to be popular in Japan, frequently appearing on Oricon's weekly top 50 comic charts.

"Love and Lies" tells the story of Yukari Nejima, a smart and athletic 15-year-old who can't seem to get ahead in life. He lives in a time where the government assigns a marriage partner to young people once they turn 16. People don't have to exert any effort in looking for their future significant other, knowing that the government will find them a suitable partner. For Yukari Nejima, what will happen to him if he falls in love in a world where love is forbidden?

The official "Love and Lies" anime trailer has revealed that the voice cast includes Ryota Osaka as Yukari Nejima, Kana Hanazawa as Misaki Takasaki and Yui Makino as Ririna Sanada.

Aside from the anime series, a live-action movie is also in the works based on the same source material. The "Love and Lies" live-action film will star Takumi Kitamura, Aoi Morikawa and Kanta Sato, Crunchyroll reported.

However, the movie will deviate from the original manga by focusing on a love triangle composed of one girl and two boys instead two girls and one boy.

Takeshi Furusawa is directing the "Love and Lies" live-action movie based on a script written by Erika Yoshida.

The "Love and Lies" anime series will premiere in Japan on July 3. Meanwhile, the live-action movie will open in theaters in Japan this fall.