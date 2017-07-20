'Love and Lies' Spoilers: Romance Is a Government-Controlled Affair in New Japanese Animated Series Available on Amazon Prime

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for Japanese romance anime series “Koi to Uso (Love and Lies).”

In the not so distant future, telling lies is prohibited, and falling in love is even more forbidden. This is the premise of the new romance anime series "Koi to Uso" or "Love and Lies."

In this future Japan, a person's marriage partner is selected by the government as soon he or she turns 16. The selection is based on compatibility calculation and is being done in order to increase the country's birth rate.

The series tells the story of Yukari Nejima, who has finally mustered up the courage to confess his love to Misaki Takazaki, his schoolmate for whom he has been harboring feelings for a long time. He subsequently finds out that Misaki has felt the same all along.

However, things become complicated when he turns 16 and is assigned another girl, Lilina Sanada, as his marriage partner. Lilina herself is against the selection and is more than willing to let Yukari go.

But in a society wherein severe penalties are given for those who do not abide by the government's rules, the teenagers will have to learn to relate to each other as they try to keep up appearances for the government.

The series is inspired by the manga of the same name created by Musawo for Kodansha. Chapters are also released online via DeNA's Manga Box app and are available in multiple languages. Aside from the ongoing anime adaptation, a live-action film has also been announced.

Liden Films is responsible for bringing the series to anime enthusiasts, with Seiki Takuno directing the episodes. The opening theme, "Kanashii Ureshii (Sad and Happy)," is performed by Japanese rock band Frederic. On the other hand, the ending theme, "Can't You Say," is performed by Roy.

"Love and Lies" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.