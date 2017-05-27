'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Loses Star Tommie Lee

If there's anything about reality shows that fans love, it is that it follows the life of ordinary people turned celebrities. From devastating divorces to jaw-dropping successes, reality shows focus on people being exactly who they are on and off screen. Many have reaped the benefits of having their lives forecasted for viewing pleasure but for "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee, her journey on TV has come to an end.

Facebook/loveandhiphop Promotional picture for the series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

In an Instagram Live video she posted herself, Lee confirmed her exit and that "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 will be her last. So far, down the line of the reality show, cameras have followed Lee through a whole lot of drama. From the time when co-star Karen King decided to meddle in her drinking habits to the time when she got arrested and had to pay for a $5,000 bail.

"Scary whenever I close my eyes at night waking up to public statements about my private life.... maybe getting back to my regular life will humble me," Lee captioned the video.

Pertaining to the downside of being a star in the VH1 series, Lee seems to have reached her limits on how much of her privacy she can give for the sake of fame. Considering all the drama that was captured on camera, some fans are claiming that it was high time she took a different path to fix the problems she's currently facing.

VH1 series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" has not yet made an official announcement about Lee's exit but if the star announced it herself, fans will have to say goodbye to the drama-filled life she lived and hope that the lack of camera presence will allow her finally deal with the issues fans have seen.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.