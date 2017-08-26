'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Bambi Benson Finally Gives Lil Scrappy Another Chance

Lil Scrappy's efforts in trying to win his woman back have finally paid off. The American rapper was seen locking lips with Bambi Benson at a certain hotspot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Facebook/loveandhiphop Bambi Benson has finally given Lil Scrappy another chance at love.

A photo of the two "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars sharing an intimate moment together was shared by Arif Lounge on Instagram, signaling that the two have finally gotten back together.

According to the Celebrity Insider, Lil Scrappy — whose real name is Darryl Kevin Richardson — bared his heart on his sleeve and worked like crazy just to get Benson back in his arms.

Richardson launched the campaign "Find the Bam," where he would roam the streets of Miami and Atlanta in search for Benson. Aside from the romantic search, the American rapper also made some life changes to win Benson back. He went on a diet as well to improve his health.

Even though the two were apart, they didn't stop communicating. Richardson sent Benson love notes where he apologized for ruining their relationship and pleaded for her to take him back.

The rapper didn't stop there. He also expressed his feelings for Benson on social media. In one of his Instagram posts, he shared a throwback photo of him with Benson before they broke up.

"This woman I really love and miss u in my life," his post reads.

Richardson then shared how he was sorry for not handling their relationship that well, even though they didn't always get along. He ended his dedication with, "Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U."

The reason the couple broke up was because Richardson cheated on Benson while on a trip to Florida. But now that Richardson and Benson are back together, fans of the couple are hoping to see the two rekindle their engagement and have a wedding happening soon.