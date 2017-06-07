'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Former Cast Member Joseline Hernandez Plans to Launch Movie Career?

With the confirmation that Joseline Hernandez will not be returning for another season of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," reports have now surfaced of the reality star's plans to launch her movie career and land another reality TV show.

(Photo: YouTube/Wendy Williams)A screenshot of Joseline Hernandez from her guest appearance in the talk show "The Wendy Williams Show."

The TV star made it clear earlier this year that she no longer had any interest in being a part of the VH1 reality TV franchise that has gained her national recognition across the United States. Instead, reports have surfaced suggesting that Joseline wants to have her own reality show.

A source close to the reality TV star reportedly shared with Hollywood Life that Joseline wants to continue doing reality shows. The reality star also hopes to follow the footsteps of her role model, Coco Austin, who she idolizes when it comes to branding as well as establishing her own empire.

"Joseline really looks to Coco Austin as her life inspiration," the source told the media outlet. "She loves Coco's body, her look, her sense of humor, and what she's made of her life. Coco's a great mom, has an amazing marriage, and a super successful career. If Joseline were to style herself after anyone, it would be Coco, and she would love to have her own reality show, along the lines of Ice Loves Coco."

In a recent interview with Galore magazine, Joseline also revealed that she has been thinking about moving to Hollywood and exploring something new, especially now that she has taken an interest in acting.

"I love to act and [I'm] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come," the reality star said. "And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that."

At present, executive producers have yet to confirm Joseline's departure from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. However, she did have her own baby special recently, which aired on VH1 in May.