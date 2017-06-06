'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Former Cast Member Joseline Hernandez to Have a New Reality Show?

Despite quitting VH1 reality TV series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" earlier this month, it looks like there is no stopping the "Puerto Rican Princess" Joseline Jernandez from appearing on the small screens.

Facebook/LoveAndHipHopFeatured in the image is reality TV star Joseline Hernandez.

Just when fans thought they will no longer be seeing Hernandez on television, considering that she has quit "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" due to conflicts with producer Mona Scott-Young, there are now talks that she will be making a comeback with her own reality show.

An insider close to the reality TV star reportedly told Hollywood Life exclusively that she still wants to continue doing reality shows, following in the footsteps of her role model, Coco Austin, who starred in a reality series titled "Ice Loves Coco" with her husband, actor-rapper Ice-T.

"Joseline really looks to Coco Austin as her life inspiration," the insider told the publication. "She loves Coco's body, her look, her sense of humor, and what she's made of her life. Coco's a great mom, has an amazing marriage, and a super successful career. If Joseline were to style herself after anyone, it would be Coco, and she would love to have her own reality show, along the lines of Ice Loves Coco."

Hernandez, 30, has yet to make an official announcement regarding the reports of her wanting to land her own reality show.

In an interview with Galore Magazine last month, Hernandez expressed that she plans to "be in front of the screen for many, many years to come."

According to her, she has received a few phone calls for movie castings and the like, but as of now, she would like to choose what kind of projects suit her best.

"I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show," she said.