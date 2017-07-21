'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Joseline Hernandex Exits the Show

Facebook/loveandhiphop The drama continues on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.'

Although "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" season 6 has wrapped up, the drama still continues. After last week's revelation that Kirk still had not gotten a DNA test, this week found Joseline Hernandez confirming her exit from the show. The catch is, nobody seemed to care at all.

Before the announcement, there were reports that Joseline was at odds with executive producer Mona Scott-Young and that she had even requested Oprah to interview her so that she could talk about the issue and spill the beans. While there were speculations that her exit from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" had something to do with that, there are those who speculate that she did not quit but was actually removed from the show.

Joseline had appeared in the first six seasons of the show, so some were surprised by her refusal to join the cast of the next installment. Also, some say that if she really had problems with her boss, she should have left the show long before and not only now.

In the previous episode of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta," Joseline made a scene and said that she was done with the show. She left in a dramatic manner and claimed, "It's going to take God to slow me down." According to her, she did not appreciate it when the producers of the show wanted her to talk to people she did not like.

Lawyers tried to warn her, but she continued on, even insulting the show's camera man and claimed she was a much bigger star than what the show projected her to be.

Her exit generally drew "I don't care" reactions from her fellow cast members, especially from Mimi who previously got involved in a case filed against her by Joseline. Eventually, the case was dismissed and Joseline's accusations were proven false.