'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Karen King Arrested for Skipping Payments; Lil Scrappy Denies Getting Involved in Controversy

Karen King has been arrested for evading payments for her Maserati car. Meanwhile, Lil Scrappy denies getting involved with transgender prostitutes.

Facebook/LoveandHipHop "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 ended with a mother-daughter reconciliation.

TMZ reported that King was arrested after going to court to settle a pending case of identity fraud. But when King came to court, it was discovered that she had been allegedly skipping car fees on her Maserati, which led to her arrest.

King bought the Maserati back in 2014. When the reality star began skipping payments on the car, a judge signed off a warrant for her arrest in October last year.

Meanwhile, King's pending identity fraud case involved the reality star going into Saks Fifth Avenue in Atlanta and purchasing items worth almost $5,000 under a different name. Authorities believed that King collaborated with the employee who checked out her items that day.

Not only was King charged for financial identity fraud, she was also booked for theft and first-degree forgery. It seems that King has gotten into a lot of trouble now that "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" has ended.

Meanwhile, Lil Scrappy has denied the rumors that he is involved with transgender prostitutes after he was seen with Bobby Valentino, who is currently caught in a similar scandal.

Lil Scrappy posted a video explaining that he would be the first person to tell others to before getting involved in such matters. He also added that he doesn't know anything about Valentino's situation but he has never gotten into anything similar to his case.

The "Sucka 4 Luv" artist even went as far as saying he can easily identify the cisgender women from those who are not, and that he would not mistake a transgender person.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" ran its sixth this year. On the final episode that aired last July 17, titled "Reunion – Part 2," Tommie Lee and her mother Samantha finally patched up their broken relationship.