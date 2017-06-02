'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Karlie Redd Files Suit Against Car Dealership for Allegedly Stealing Her Porsche

Even when the cameras are not rolling, drama seems to follow "Love & Hip Hop" reality stars. Recently Karlie Redd fell victim to a heist, which cost her a Porsche.

Facebook/LoveandHipHop Promotional image for "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta"

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" reality star is, according to TMZ, suing the car dealership Vanderhall Exotics of Houston, which she claims is the organizer of the crime. Two men broke into her garage, took her car, some pieces of jewelry as well as clothing. The heist happened earlier this year, on Feb. 28, before 3 a.m.

Karlie stated that she has made $43,000 worth of payments for the $57,397 2014 Panamera.

As revealed in the lawsuit, the reality star is suing the car dealership because right after she found out her car was stolen she tracked the car through an app which indicated that the car was back at the dealership in Texas.

Vanderhall Exotics is denying Redd's claims. They reportedly repossessed the Porsche lawfully. Apart from this, the company has remained mum on the issue.

On a different note, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's" K. Michelle has more positive news to share. She recently posted images on Instagram of her receiving an award from her alma matter. Florida A&M University acknowledged her as one of the institution's successful products.

On Instagram she wrote, "It was great to spend time with the President of #FAMU, Larry Robinson and my #FAMUly at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! "

K. Michelle has been awarded the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award, which is given to those "whose accomplishments in their chosen field have brought honor to the College."

The reality star also admitted that she was granted a yodeling scholarship, which eventually propelled her to where she is right now.

More updates on the stars of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" should arrive soon.